For the second scary season, the Massillon Museum and the Canton Museum of Art will collaborate to present the annual costume party. Max Barton, Executive Director of the Canton Museum of Art, spoke to Gary Rivers Monday morning about the event, which will be held on Saturday, October 14, 7:00 to 11:00 p.m., at the museum.

Guests are encouraged to come in costume as there will be special prizes awarded for “Overall Best Costume” and “Best Art History Inspired Costume”.