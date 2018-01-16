When art imitates sport….or something like that

What if your favorite celebrity (artist) ran their favorite sports teams, it might look like this:

Ric Flair self proclaimed Cleveland Cavs biggest fan, but also likes TTUN

Mark Wahlberg would own the New England Patriots.

Director Spike Lee, New York Knicks

Jack Nicholson the Los Angeles Lakers.

Texas native Matthew McConaughey would be AD at Texas

Former President Obama would be running the Chicago Bulls if he could buy it from Oprah

Bill Murray would be in charge of the Cubs

Speaking of baseball, Jerry Seinfeld would be in charge of the Mets

Ashley Judd, Kentucky Wildcats basketball

Drew Carey would be in charge of the Browns, that might be the best move

Snoop Dogg would own the Steelers.

An interesting way to imagine your favorite sports team being led by maybe one of your favorite celebs.