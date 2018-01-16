When art imitates sport….or something like that

What if your favorite celebrity (artist) ran their favorite sports teams, it might look like this:
Ric Flair self proclaimed Cleveland Cavs biggest fan, but also likes TTUN
Mark Wahlberg would own the New England Patriots.
Director Spike Lee, New York Knicks
Jack Nicholson the Los Angeles Lakers.
Texas native Matthew McConaughey would be AD at Texas
Former President Obama would be running the Chicago Bulls if he could buy it from Oprah
Bill Murray would be in charge of the Cubs
Speaking of baseball, Jerry Seinfeld would be in charge of the Mets
Ashley Judd, Kentucky Wildcats basketball
Drew Carey would be in charge of the Browns, that might be the best move
Snoop Dogg would own the Steelers.
An interesting way to imagine your favorite sports team being led by maybe one of your favorite celebs.