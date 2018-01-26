Did the “Art of the Insult” Get Trump Elected?

Director Joel Gilbert, spoke with Gary Rivers at 11:30 this morning about his new movie documentary, “The Art of the Insult”,. He claims Trump used his 30 years in the entertainment business to “insult his way to the White House”.

Gilbert will explain “The Art of the Insult” is the skill of branding political opponents, delivered through performance art. People forget that Donald Trump was in the entertainment business for over 30 years, starting with Miss Universe, then boxing, wrestling, pro football, and his hit TV show, The Apprentice.

In this film, Trump emerges as a marketing genius and performance artist who, despite being a Manhattan billionaire, captured the hearts of middle America.

The worldwide release of Trump: The Art of the Insult on DVD, digital, and theaters was on January 23rd. Critics are calling it “the most entertaining political film ever.

Film maker Joel Gilbert has written, directed and produced political documentary feature films on the Middle East conflict, Islamism, Iran, and Barack Obama, as well as documentary films on music icons Bob Dylan, Elvis Presley and Paul McCartney.