Arts in Stark Eyes Productive 2017

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) (Feb. 13, 2017) – Arts in Stark is gearing up for fundraising season, and more.

The goal will again be to raise $1.7-million in the upcoming Annual Arts Campaign beginning March 2, which will be turned into grants for arts agencies around the county.

Arts is Stark will then be getting set for the next installment of the Eleven Project in downtown Canton, highlighting 11 of the greatest moments in football history, as determined by the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Four of the 11 projects are finished so far, with two more planned to go in this year.

Arts in Stark is also hoping to have a hand in some of these giant projects planned for Canton. It wants to be involved in some way with the Hall of Fame Village and Market Square excitement. Stay tuned for details.