Arts in Stark Grant Streak Continues

Arts in Stark has been making the holidays even brighter for the 7 largest arts groups in the county again. The foundation’s board of directors recently approved over $1- million in operating grants. The list includes:

Canton Ballet – $127,470

Canton Museum of Art – $253,750

Canton Symphony – $326,150

Massillon Museum – $61,600

Palace Theatre – $41,625

Players Guild Theatre – $188,990

Voices of Canton – $40,250

Arts in Stark has now provided nearly $11 -million in grants to these 7 groups over the past decade.

CEO Robb Hankins says it was made possible through the foundation’s Annual Arts Campaign in the spring.

This year it generated about $1.7-million from 300 donors, with no funds coming from the government.