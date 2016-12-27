Arts in Stark Grant Streak Continues

Arts in Stark has been making the holidays even brighter for the 7 largest arts groups in the county again. The foundation’s board of directors recently approved over $1- million in operating grants. The list includes:
Canton Ballet – $127,470
Canton Museum of Art – $253,750
Canton Symphony – $326,150
Massillon Museum – $61,600
Palace Theatre – $41,625
Players Guild Theatre – $188,990
Voices of Canton – $40,250
Arts in Stark has now provided nearly $11 -million in grants to these 7 groups over the past decade.
CEO Robb Hankins says it was made possible through the foundation’s Annual Arts Campaign in the spring.
This year it generated about $1.7-million from 300 donors, with no funds coming from the government.
