Arts In Stark Holds Flag-Raising Ceremony

Arts In Stark President and CEO Robb Hankins oversaw a ceremony on the lawn of the Cultural Center for the Arts on Saturday afternoon. The ceremony, entitled, “Courage, Unity, Civility”, was held at 2pm. Guest speaker, Janet Weir Creighton spoke on the subject, prior the the flag-raising ceremony.

The Fairless High School Marching Band performed the Star Spangled banner as the flag was raised.

A boy scout named KC Laubacher helped with the original ceremony in 1970. On Saturday October 21, at 2 pm Laubacher helped raise a brand new American flag for a second time.

Other’s participating included members of the Canton Ballet and En-Rich-Ment Drum line.

Free lunch sandwiches and drinks -were provided by Mission BBQ.