Arts In Stark Reaches Fundraising Goal for 12th Year

Tricia Oestertag, Vice President of Marketing and Events at ArtsinStark spoke to Gary Rivers this morning to celebrate the organization’s success in reaching their fundraising goal for the 12th straight year.

It took a number of morning phone calls on Wednesday, but by noon, the 2017 fundraising campaign had reached its goal and had pledges of $1,651,000.

This year’s campaign chair was David Grabowsky, owner of Standard Plumbing and Heating. He dressed as John Lennon for the celebration, and even led the partners in a Beatles medley.

According to Tricia, the first $1.1 million will benefit the seven largest arts groups: Canton Museum of Art, Canton Ballet, Canton Symphony, Massillon Museum, Players Guild, Voices of Canton and the Palace Theatre.

Additional dollars provide grants to other arts programs.

