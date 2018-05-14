Arts in Stark Campaign Closes In On Goal
By Gary Rivers
|
May 14, 2018 @ 5:54 AM

Robb Hankins, Arts in Stark CEO, will talk about the final push for funding of the annual Arts Campaign happening this week, when he is a guest interview on the Gary Rivers Show Monday morning at 11:05am.

ArtsInStark annual arts campaign has a goal of raising $1.66 million.

The 2018 theme is Art Changing Lives. Money raised during the campaign goes toward the nonprofit organization’s work in running the Cultural Center in downtown Canton along with funding arts programs throughout Stark County.

For more on the campaign or to make a donation, visit ArtsinStark.com/donate or call 330-453-1075.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Mondays at the Movies Life of the Party Vintage Canton North Canton Jaycees/Stark DD seek volunteers for Special Olympics Driver Safety Program For Seniors State Auditor Explains ECOT Audit Results En-Rich-Ment Plans Summere Camps, Workshops and Events This Summer