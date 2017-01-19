Ashley Zhao’s Parents’ Cases to Go to Grand Jury

MASSILLON, Ohio (1480 WHBC) (Jan. 19, 2017) –The parents of 5-year-old Jackson Township murder victim Ashley Zhao will have their cases heard by a Stark County Common Pleas Court grand jury, where they could be indicted with additional charges. Prosecutor John Ferrero says he plans to present the case in 2-3 weeks.

The mother, Mingming Chen, and father, Liang Zhao, both waived hearings in Massillon Municipal Court this morning.

Chen is charged with murder, Zhao with complicity, after Ashley was found dead in a concealed location in their Jackson Township restaurant last week.

They are each being held on $5-million bond in the Stark County Jail.