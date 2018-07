CANTON TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – Contractors are still assessing the damage at Canton South High School, after an estimated 20,000 to 25,000 gallon water leak destroyed three science classrooms in the new building and did further damage throughout the northern half of the school.

A one-inch waterline broke last weekend in a chemistry classroom, with the water running for about 12 hours.

It was discovered Sunday morning by a building custodian.

They still plan to open school as scheduled on August 21.