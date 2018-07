LAKE TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – A 17-year-old Hartville boy died this weekend after being hospitalized Friday night from an ATV accident in Lake Township.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office says Kyle Donaldson was a passenger on the four-wheeler when he fell off on El Dorado Circle NE, hitting his head on the pavement.

He died at Akron Children’s on Saturday.

30-year-old Michael Carle of Hartville was behind the wheel.

He was cited for driving an ATV on a roadway.