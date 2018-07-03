Auditor: CommQuest Billed State for $839,000 in ‘Ineligible’ Services
By Jim Michaels
|
Jul 3, 2018 @ 11:12 AM

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – The state auditor has issued a finding of recovery for $910,000 against Canton-based CommQuest.

In an audit, the state found over 300 errors involving missing documentation for services rendered.

The auditor asks that $839,000 in Medicaid funding be paid back with interest.

CommQuest has obtained the services of a Columbus law firm that deals with behavioral health reimbursement issues.

CEO Keith Hochadel tells 1480 WHBC News that these should not be considered Medicaid overpayments but deficiencies that require a plan for corrective action.

They say the documentation was misplaced, largely due to the 2015 merger.

ComQuest also says there is no dispute that the services rendered were medically necessary and were of the highest quality.

