CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Aultman Hospital in Canton and Alliance Community Hospital are not strangers.

The two have worked together as part of the five-member Independent Hospital Network for 21 years.

Aultman CEO Ed Roth says that produced the trust needed for the two boards of trustees to work together and produce an acquisition framework.

Aultman saying they hope to acquire Alliance by year’s end.

The Alliance Community Hospital name is supposed to remain.