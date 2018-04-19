‘The idea was inspired by a job I had in high school- Buckeye Sports gave fishing poles to the children – Vicki Haines and I took the inspiration and now we provide free helmets,’ Aultman Foundation President and CEO Ed Roth tells Pam Cook.

Pam hears more about the ‘Aultman Safety First’ Bike helmet project… which, Courtney Halter, of Aultman Women’s Board, says has provided Stark County schools with more than 5500 helmets over the past 10 years.

Learn their history as well as their hopes for the future.

Aultman Hospital has been serving Stark and surrounding counties since 1892. The Aultman Foundation provides targeted granting funding to area non profit organizations and accepts charitable gifts to Aultman Hospital and its subsidiaries. With the inception of The Women’s Board of Aultman Hospital in 1969, more than $19 million has been raised to support major projects throughout the organization. Aultman Health Foundation created The Aultman Foundation in 2006.

And Share the Good by viewing this segment of Share the Good Stark County!

Do you know a person or business or organization that should be featured in this series?

Join WHBC’s Pam Cook in spreading the word about good things in our community.

Thursday Morning at 7:10, Pam will bring to you “Share the Good Stark County” on Canton’s Morning News. She’ll highlight a person (child, teen or adult), a group, agency or business for the good they do but many may not know about.

Your story could be highlighted on air and right here online. But only if we know about it! If you would like to submit a nomination for Share the Good Stark County, click here and we’ll be in touch!

Sponsored by