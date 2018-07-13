Author Recalls The American Family Roadtrip
By Nicholas Milburn
|
Jul 13, 2018 @ 9:26 AM
Author Richard Ratay is a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Friday morning, talking about his new book, “Don’t Make Me Pull Over!: An Informal History of the Family Road Trip”.

It’s a nostalgic look back at the golden age of family road trips — part pop history, part hilarious memoir (think National Lampoon’s Vacation) and all completely captivating.

Ratay was the last of four kids raised by two mostly attentive parents in Elm Grove, Wisconsin. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a degree in journalism and has plied his talents as an award-winning advertising copywriter for twenty-five years.

In DON’T MAKE ME PULL OVER! Ratay explores how the birth of America’s interstate highways in the 1950s ushered in an era of unprecedented family travel. Over the next three decades, the number of vehicles on the road quintupled, national parks attendance swelled to 165 million, and a whopping 2.2 million people visited Gettysburg each year — thirteen times the number of soldiers who fought in the battle.

Packed with history and fascinating tidbits, DON’T MAKE ME PULL OVER! reveals:

  • The first motorist to cross America by car — on a bar room bet! — when roads barely existed
  • The history of the station wagon and why carmakers still slap fake wood paneling on some vehicles
  • Why the average Stuckey’s had as many as 50 billboards pointing to its location

And much  more…Listen in:

 

 

 

