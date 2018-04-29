What? You were expecting me to review another movie?

Did any other movie dare to debut this week?

Well, actually a few …. but they were a bit more heady…and their producers knew that there are some people out there who, no matter how big a franchise is…will refuse to watch superhero movies.

But, enough about my wife.

Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War” is everything you’d hope it could be. It literally brings the entire Marvel Universe together for an epic adventure —-

How epic? Well, all indicators are this is a $250 million dollar domestic opening — Giving it most likely the biggest domestic opening weekend of all time.

In case you haven’t read the premise…The Avengers and their super hero allies are determined to give their all to defeat the all-powerful Thanos ..played, brilliantly by Josh Brolin…and his evil henchmen.

It’s simply cinematic fun. The battle sequences rock. The character interactions—now a Marvel Universe staple…..were funny…..and, in spite of having a cast of seemingly dozens..and dozens of super hero’s and villains….the directors, Anthony and Joe Russo pulled off a storyline that we could follow.

Actually, when it comes to Marvel showdowns and epic sequences, were really don’t care of the storyline is perfect….so long as we’re forced to jump out of our seat every once-in-a-while.

It was a rollercoaster ride that we’d hoped for.

Was it perfect?

It was a little long. Sometimes it dragged….but it’s as close to the best movie Marvel could ever deliver.

I give it 4.5 out of 5 stars.

I'm Gary Rivers and that's what's happening at the movies.