Baby Driver.

It’s a movie that the critics and fans agree. It’s terrific.

Great story. Great characters. Great Car chases. Great Soundtrack.

It all works together to bring an amazing thrill ride.

I know that we’ve seen the plot before. Good guy owes a bad guy, so he’s forced to do bad things. Then it’s “one last job and I’m out of here”….But of course, we know that’s not how it works in the movies..

But nothing else is predictable. There are plot twists…and even a shootout that’s perfectly timed with the music. Pure fun and entertainment.

Ansel Elgort, is “Baby” the getaway driver who never get’s caught is charming and…. perfect. And, Kevin Spacey is perfect as the “mastermind” behind all the heists.

You can’t take the kids, as it’s rated R (for violence and language.)

but it’s a perfect adult escape evening.

Like most reviewers and audiences…..who couldn’t wait to call up their friends and say….you’ve got to see this to believe it….

Yeah. It’s that good.

