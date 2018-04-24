Baby in the Morning, Home by Dinner!

Kate Middleton gave birth to her third child yesterday.

The boy – who still doesn’t have a name – is the fifth in line to the throne.

His name will be announced soon, but people are taking bets.

It’s a boy for Kate Middleton and Prince William. As we told you yesterday, the Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to the newest royal yesterday morning at St. Mary’s Hospital in London. He weighed in at a healthy eight-pounds and seven-ounces, and his birth was announced by town crier Tony Appleton on the steps of the Lindo Wing of the hospital.

The new baby – who doesn’t have a name yet – joins his big brother and sister, four-year-old Prince George and two-year-old Princess Charlotte. Prince William brought them to meet their new sibling, who is fifth in line to the throne. It’s significant because prior to the Succession to the Crown Act of 2013, the new baby would’ve bumped Princess Charlotte down to fifth place. Thanks to the new law, she’s able to maintain her position as the fourth in line.

And get this – William and Kate have already taken their new son home. They posed for pictures outside St. Mary’s Hospital. The baby could be seen wiggling his little fingers in a white blanket while Kate wore a red dress that was reminiscent of the dress Princess Dianawore when she left that same hospital with Prince Harry.

The child’s name will be announced in a few days, but for now, the folks are taking bets . According to the major UK betting company Ladbrokes, the frontrunner for the new baby’s name is Arthur. Both Prince Charles and Prince William have Arthur as a middle name, but it hasn’t been used as a first name in a while. Other contenders are James, Albert, and Phillip.

ONE MORE THING! Another plus for the new baby – he was born on St. George's Day. Apparently St. George was declared the patron saint of England and the protector of the country's royal family back in the 14th century. Legend has it that he was a Roman soldier of Greek origin who was sentenced to death for refusing to renounce his Christian faith. He went on to become one of the most revered saints in Christianity, and his cross is featured in the UK's Union Jack flag.

Source: Kensington Palace