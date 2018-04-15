Back-To-Back Rainouts For The Indians

(official Indians press release)

CLEVELAND INDIANS ANNOUNCE APRIL 15

GAME vs. BLUE JAYS POSTPONED

RESCHEDULED FOR TRADITIONAL DH MAY 3

Indians April 15 ticket holders have opportunity to exchange tickets for

May 3 Doubleheader, June 17 vs. Twins or June 20 vs. White Sox

Exchange details, based on method of purchase, available

at Indians.com/ScheduleChanges

CLEVELAND, OH — The Cleveland Indians announced today’s (April 15, 2018) game between the Indians and Blue Jays has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The April 15 game has been rescheduled as part of a traditional doubleheader on Thursday, May 3 beginning at 1:10PM. All gates will open at Noon.

Fans holding tickets to the April 15 postponed game who want to attend the May 3 doubleheader must exchange their tickets for a ticket dated May 3 subject to availability. Beginning Thursday, April 19 online only at Indians.com in your My Tickets account, fans can exchange for tickets to attend the May 3 doubleheader to see both games for the price of one.

Note: Fans holding tickets to the originally scheduled April 14 game rescheduled for May 3 will be permitted and take priority to attend both games of the doubleheader.

Fans holding tickets dated April 15 purchased directly from the Indians (Indians.com, Progressive Field Ticket Office, Team Shop) and who cannot exchange tickets for the May 3 traditional doubleheader can exchange tickets to one of two eligible games: Sunday, June 17 vs. MIN or Wednesday, June 20 vs. CWS.

· Beginning Thursday, April 19 online only at Indians.com in your My Tickets account, fans can exchange for one of these two games – Exchanges must be made by midnight Friday, April 27.

· Fans who didn’t purchase from the Indians aren’t eligible for ticket exchange and should refer to that company’s ticket policy.

Visit Indians.com/ScheduleChanges for exchange information based on method of purchase.

DETAILED INDIANS RAINOUT/RESCHEDULED GAME POLICY ON INDIANS.COM/SCHEDULECHANGES