Balloon Classic Hits the Air in Jackson

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – The 31st annual Pro Football Hall Of Fame Enshrinement Festival “Balloon Classic” is underway at Kent State Stark and Stark State College.

The event is capped off with fireworks on Saturday night.

The event is free, but parking is $5.

You can enter the event off of Frank Avenue NW.

Here’s Facebook Live coverage of the Friday morning launch.

There are five separate balloon launches, weather permitting, at 6:30 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday and 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.