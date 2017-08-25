Banana Split Crazy?

Today is National Banana Split Day! Oh my goodness I can hardly stand it. I’d eat a banana split every day of my life if I could.

This decadent dessert has been around since the early 1900s and is the perfect treat to enjoy on a warm summer night.

The split is a variation of the traditional ice cream sundae and is usually served in a special dish called a banana boat. It’s easy to make, but you’ll need quite a few ingredients!

First, split a banana and place a slice on either side of your boat.

Then add three scoops of ice cream in between—one of chocolate, one of vanilla, and one of strawberry.

Generously top the chocolate scoop with hot fudge, the vanilla with candied pineapple, and the strawberry with strawberry sauce.

Next, swirl whipped cream over each scoop. Finish it off with a sprinkle of crushed nuts and a few maraschino cherries. Yum!

To celebrate National Banana Split Day, set up a make-your-own banana split buffet and invite your friends over for an impromptu ice cream social.