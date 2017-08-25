Banana Split Crazy?

Today is National Banana Split Day! Oh my goodness I can hardly stand it. I’d eat a banana split every day of my life if I could.
This decadent dessert has been around since the early 1900s and is the perfect treat to enjoy on a warm summer night.
The split is a variation of the traditional ice cream sundae and is usually served in a special dish called a banana boat. It’s easy to make, but you’ll need quite a few ingredients!
- First, split a banana and place a slice on either side of your boat.
- Then add three scoops of ice cream in between—one of chocolate, one of vanilla, and one of strawberry.
- Generously top the chocolate scoop with hot fudge, the vanilla with candied pineapple, and the strawberry with strawberry sauce.
- Next, swirl whipped cream over each scoop. Finish it off with a sprinkle of crushed nuts and a few maraschino cherries. Yum!
To celebrate National Banana Split Day, set up a make-your-own banana split buffet and invite your friends over for an impromptu ice cream social.