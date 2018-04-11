Baseball In The Cold

On Tuesday at Lake, we did a live broadcast of the Lake – Jackson baseball game (Look at the picture above). The Polar Bears won 5-0. It was by far the coldest temperatures I have ever done a game in. For the first 3 innings, I was fine, by the 4th, I was using hand warmers and ready to ask the fans around us for a blanket. In the 5th, Dale Lamm our engineer brought Bob Jeffreys and I hot chocolate. After the game, I went home and I did not warm up in a complete sense until I drank a hot cup of tea at about 10pm.

This is the love for the game though. Sitting though cold temperatures, snow, rain, sleet or whatever it may be. This is for the kids playing in the games that we do broadcast. Bob and I will continue to broadcast games for the listeners regardless of the conditions outside. Even if I can’t feel my hands, face or feet — the broadcast will always go on.

We are back with you today at Massillon (4-1), as the Tigers battle St. Ignatius (3-2). I am told by Massillon head coach Spike Ridgley that we will be in a heated press box today at “The Duck”. I can’t thank him and Massillon legend Carl “Ducky” Schroeder enough. The game starts at 5pm in Tigertown. Massillon will send senior Alex Seifert (1-1, 0 ERA, 16 strikeouts on the season) to the mound, Ignatius will throw junior Matthew Geraci (0-1, .87 ERA, 10 strikeouts this season). The Tigers will look to get back at Ignatius this season as the Wildcats won the meeting last year.

Interesting note for today’s game – Massillon’s season was ended last year in the district semi-final as they lost to Jackson. St. Ignatius lost in their district final to Strongsville. Jackson and Strongsville went on to play in the D1 State Title game, a game won by the Polar Bears.