Basic Training and Equine Therapy Offered by NAMI

Kay Raga, executive director of the local National Alliance on Mental Health was a featured guest on the Gary Rivers Show Wednesday morning to introduce a free educational program for parents and family caregivers of children experiencing symptoms of mental illness.
Basics Class Starting Thursday April 19, 2018
6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Stable Solutions *
12381 Easton St NE, Alliance, OH 44601
* (for this class, your child age 8-18, can take part in equine therapy while the parent(s) are taking the class)
The course is taught by a trained team with lived experience—they know what you’re going through because they’ve been there. The 6-session program provides critical strategies for taking care of your child and learning the ropes of recovery.
Call 330-455-6264 to register.