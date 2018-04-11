Basic Training and Equine Therapy Offered by NAMI

Kay Raga, executive director of the local National Alliance on Mental Health was a featured guest on the Gary Rivers Show Wednesday morning to introduce a free educational program for parents and family caregivers of children experiencing symptoms of mental illness.

Basics Class Starting Thursday April 19, 2018

6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Stable Solutions *

12381 Easton St NE, Alliance, OH 44601

* (for this class, your child age 8-18, can take part in equine therapy while the parent(s) are taking the class)

The course is taught by a trained team with lived experience—they know what you’re going through because they’ve been there. The 6-session program provides critical strategies for taking care of your child and learning the ropes of recovery.

Call 330-455-6264 to register.