BBB Hosting its 12th Annual Shred & E-Cycle Event on April 21st

According to a recent study by Javelin Strategy & Research, identity fraud has hit an all-time high with 16.7 million victims in 2017, an increase of 8% over 2016. The study shows a continued three-year rise of fraud victims and losses. Considering these rising numbers for identity theft, it is important to safeguard your personal information.

Better Business Bureau offers a free community shred & e-cycle event as an easy and safe way to dispose of sensitive, but outdated materials. The event is Saturday, April 21st, from 9:00 am – 1:00 pm in Central Catholic High School‘s parking lot located at 4824 Tuscarawas Street W in Canton, OH 44708.

Businesses and individuals are able to bring old financial statements, IRS tax records, credit card offers, or anything that lists personal or financial information to be commercially shred onsite. There is no charge for this event, however monetary donations to the BBB Charitable and Educational Fund are welcome and appreciated in order to continue to provide this service.

E-cycling of electronics will also be available. The following items will be collected; those with a disposal fee are marked. Batteries (no Alkaline), Cable, CD’s, Cell Phones, Circuit Boards, Computers, Consumer Electronics, Fluorescent Light Bulbs*, Game Consoles, Ink & Toner Cartridges, IT Equipment, Keyboards, Laptops, Mice, Modems, Monitors*, Phone Systems, Printers, Routers, Satellite Boxes & Dishes, Servers, Speakers, Switches, Telecom Equipment, Televisions*, UPS Units and Video Games.

*Fluorescent Lightbulbs – $1.00 for 4ft or smaller, $2.00 for 8 ft

*Monitors and TV’s with glass tube – $20.00 disposal fee

Not sure what to shred and what to keep? Here’s a quick run-down:

Keep for one year (unless needed for tax purposes): receipts, debit/ATM receipts, monthly bills, medical receipts and information, travel itineraries and information, etc.

The event is brought to you by your local Better Business Bureau Charitable & Educational Fund, Inc. and sponsored by Huntington Bank.