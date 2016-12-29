BBB: Scam Artists Using Real Company Names

CANTON, Ohio (WEHBC) (Dec. 29, 2016) – Companies go out of business all the time.

Now scam artists are using those company names to rip off consumers.

Case in point: Resort Owners Services out of Cambridge.

They ceased operations in 2012, but five victims of a scam to get people out of timeshare arrangements tell the Better Business Bureau they were given that company name and even the name of its former legal counsel.

One victim lost $22,000.

The BBB would like to hear from any other victims or near-victims.