BBB: Second Notice Issued for Gun Cabinet Maker Not Filling Orders

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Usually, one notice is enough from the Better Business Bureau, but one Missouri gun cabinet manufacturer with Ohio customers is apparently not changing its ways.

The BBB says they have 33 Ohio complaints against Rough Country Rustic Furniture, and the number keeps increasing.

Just 4 to 5 months ago, there were 11 such complaints.

They had initially told the bureau they grew too fast and couldn’t keep up with their orders.

They give the company an “F” rating.

Here’s more about Rough Country Rustic Furniture.

BBB offers the following tips for consumers interested in purchasing furniture online.

• Research the business and owners carefully before signing a contract, providing any sensitive personal information or paying any money. Check the company’s BBB Business Profile at bbb.org or by calling 800-362-0494. • Read online reviews from several sources to get a balanced view of customer experiences with a business. • Don’t rely on a professional-looking website or presence on social media as verification that a business is trustworthy. Check other sources. • Read all terms and conditions carefully before completing a purchase online. Make sure you read and understand return and refund policies. Know your options in case you receive an item that was not as advertised. • Pay by credit card whenever possible in case you need to challenge the payment for non-delivery of the product.

For more information, call the Canton regional BBB office at 330-454-9401.