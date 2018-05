The social network says the problem has been resolved and there’s no indication that the passwords were stolen or misused, but as a precaution they still recommend that users change their passwords.

It’s unclear how many passwords were affected, but a person familiar with the company says the number was “substantial” and they were exposed for “several months.” Twitter has more than 330-million users.

The ironic aspect of this report? That yesterday was World Password Day.

Source: Wired