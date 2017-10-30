Beatles Tribute Band Headlines Benefit for Canton Calvary Mission

WHBC’s Gary Rivers will emcee the “Music Makes Meals Concert” benefit on Monday, November 6 at the Lion’s Lincoln Theatre.

Board member Lynn Brown, Marie Senften – Dietz , Director, of Canton Calvary Mission were guests on the Gary Rivers Show Monday morning to talk about the events.

HOW TO GET TICKETS

Tickets are $10, $15 and $20. VIP tickets are available for $35 and include a hors d’oeuvres meal with the band before the concert, and front-section seating. Tickets may be purchased from the mission website, www.cantoncalvarymission.net or call the 24 hour ticket hotline at 1-800-838-3006.

WHAT IS THE CANTON CALVARY MISSION:

Canton Calvary Mission is an arm of the Akron Canton Regional Foodbank, as well as a center for learning with afterschool programs and the Calvary Learning and Arts for Youth summer day camp program (C.L.A.Y.). Canton Calvary Mission is located at 1345 Gibbs Ave. NE in Canton. Office hours are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The office phone number is 330-454-8610.