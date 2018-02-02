Beekeeper Workshop in its 19th Year

Allison Terlacher, Stark Parks Education Programmer, and Rick Blessing, local beekeeper will be a guest on the Gary Rivers Show this morning at 11:30

Do you love honey?

Are you worried about the decline in bee populations?

Are you fascinated by bees?

Are you interested in local food and wildlife?

Here’s your opportunity to learn how to become a beekeeper! This 1-day school is considered by many to be one of, if not the best schools in the state.

No prior experience is necessary.

For Information https://reservations.starkparks.com/program/676

website: http://www.starkbeekeepers.org/