Divorce Attorney and Family Law Expert, Jim Mueller, talked to Gary about the latest “innovation” in pre-nup agreements:¬† Social Media Clauses.

Have you ever argued with your partner about social media? If you answered “yes”, you’re not alone.

During emotional divorces, some people turn to Instagram, Twitter or Facebook to bash their ex or share explicit photos and messages that were meant for private eyes only.

Mueller offered his insights to Gary. Listen below: