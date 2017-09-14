Behind the Athlete / Canton South’s Jared Perez Behind The Athlete is into week 5, this week Jon Bozeka went to Canton South and spoke with the Wildcats senior LB/FB Jared Perez. Watch the video below: Related Content To silence all the doubters, here is the video of ... BROWNS PLAYER GRADES FROM DAY 1/ROUND 1 OF THE 201... 3.11.17 High School Basketball Kenny and JT joined by Tim May, Ohio State Buckeye... Kenny’s Instant Analysis Reasons why the Cav... The Tribe Have Reservations For Five at the MLB Al...