Belden Village Looking Forward to Tax Free Weekend!

Ohio’s tax-free weekend starts Aug. 4 and runs through midnight Sunday. It could be the best time to stock up on school supplies and clothing for school-age children as there will be no taxes on most items during that tine.
Gina Bannevich, Director of Marketing for Belden Village spoke to Gary Rivers on that venue’s participation. She said that not everything purchased will be tax-free, but gave some important details:
Gina Dominick Bannevich from Belden Village Mall talking about Pro Football Hall of Fame and tax free weekend with Gary Rivers. #WHBCNews #NewsTalk
