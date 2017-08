Belden Village Looking Forward to Tax Free Weekend!

Ohio’s tax-free weekend starts Aug. 4 and runs through midnight Sunday. It could be the best time to stock up on school supplies and clothing for school-age children as there will be no taxes on most items during that tine.

Gina Bannevich, Director of Marketing for Belden Village spoke to Gary Rivers on that venue’s participation. ¬†She said that not everything purchased will be tax-free, but gave some important details: