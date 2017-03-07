Bell Invented the Phone, but Who Invented Texting? We Know!

Alexander Graham Bell patented the telephone on this day in 1876. (March 7)

But, in this day and age with many choosing to text rather than talk….it begged the question, “Who invented texting”?

We know the answer.

The first text message was sent on December 3, 1992 by a Finnish Engineer, Matti Makkonen.

He had come up with the idea eight years earlier, but it took a lot of work and collaboration to get it finally working the way we are now seeing.

He never considered himself to be the inventor of texting; claiming that many people took part in making it happen.

Makkonen, sadly, passed away in 2015.

He rarely gave interviews, but one of his last interviews was done on the BBC —- ironically, via text!

