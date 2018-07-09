Beth Lechner, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity Renewal Project Dedication

Habitat for Humanity to dedicate homes, celebrate progress of $3.5 million NE Canton project

About Habitat for Humanity East Central Ohio:

Serving Stark, Carroll, Tuscarawas, Harrison, and Jefferson Counties, Habitat for Humanity East Central Ohio is driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live. People partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and purchase the homes with an affordable zero interest mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering, or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability, and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, Habitat empowers. To learn more, visit habitateco.org

Canton, Ohio, July 3, 2018 – Habitat for Humanity East Central Ohio will soon dedicate two homes and share progress from the organization’s comprehensive neighborhood revitalization efforts. The homes that will be dedicated are part of The Renewal Project, Habitat’s four-year, $3.5 million holistic neighborhood revitalization program in NE Canton. The dedication ceremony will be held on Thursday, July 12, at 5:30pm, at 2026 Indiana Way NE, Canton, one of the homes being dedicated.

After completing nearly 500 of hours of sweat equity in the Habitat program, Katie Thompson will receive the keys to her new home and present her first zero interest mortgage payment at the July 12 event. “This home through Habitat is a huge blessing to us. We’ve moved around a lot and we’ve never really had that place to call ‘home.’ I just want to make a better life for my family, and this is like a breath of fresh air.”

The Renewal Project is a targeted effort in Canton from 25th to 16th Streets NE and Harrisburg to Royal Avenues NE. In just two years, Habitat’s renewal efforts have directly impacted over forty NE Canton families through new construction, home preservation, critical home repair, minor home repair, and demolition. Neighborhood cleanup efforts, installation of sidewalks, and a new pocket park mean that hundreds of residents have felt the positive effects of this community revitalization.

“This is the first time we’ve intentionally utilized all of Habitat’s tools, focused in one neighborhood,” said Beth Lechner, Executive Director. “With the support of our Renewal Project partners, property values in this neighborhood are going up steadily, residents are feeling a renewed sense of safety and stability, and we’re seeing a resurgence of community pride.”