Bethlehem Woman Arraigned on Attempted Murder Charge

BETHLEHEM TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – A 38-year-old Bethlehem Township woman was arraigned on attempted murder charges in Massillon Municipal Court on Monday morning.

Angela Webb is accused of shooting her 45-year-old husband Anthony Webb several times after an argument Friday night.

He’s in critical condition.

That shooting at the couple’s home in the area of 6100 Hudson Drive SW, just outside of Navarre.

Unusually enough, the sheriff’s office says Angela had left the home by car during an argument, then came back.

That’s when the shooting happened.