Betty Smith Just Won’t Slow Down

Betty Smith took time out of her busy schedule and visited Gary Rivers Thursday morning.

Her En-Rich-Ment organization is busy this week and is growing.

Last week, Betty announced the return of the popular “Canton Idol” competition. By popular demand and keeping in step with American Idol; Canton Idol Returns. Auditions will be held August 11 and the performance will be on September 21.

She was just unwinding after the recent Fine Arts Summer Camp, that averaged 92 youth a day ranging in age from 5 – 18. This experience included youth that represented 55 schools.

According to Betty, the drumline and dance troupe has expanded from last year and they are preparing for 10 upcoming performances.

Because of the increase in numbers, the organization is in need of additional uniforms that will cost $2,250.00. We have already raised $200 but are still in need of the remaining amount. We are planning several car washes and a drumming for uniforms event.

There are two remaining garden concerts are July 14, 5 pm- 7 pm and August 25, that will include a neighborhood parade 10 am – 2 pm. This is sponsored in part by Arts in Stark.