Betty Smith, Robert Easley and Kempthorn Family Honored

Betty Smith, Robert “Sarge” Easley, and the Kempthorn family will be honored with Lifetime Achievement Awards at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12 by God’s Heartbeats to the City at 1525 Shorb Ave. NW

Betty Smith, founer of the EN-RICH-MENT music school, “Canton Idol” and a social service agency–was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Tuesday morning.

Smith also hosts a public access television show,”On Track With Betty Mac.”

A longtime child advocate, Easley works with Canton City Schools.

Three generations of Kempthorns have been in the automotive business in Canton for more than 75 years.

Holy-Wood Records/Music academy and Cater 2 U will receive the New Business awards.

Refreshments will be served. The event is free.