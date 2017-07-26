Beware of Free Wi-Fi Scams

Dr John Nicholas, a Cyber Security Expert and professor at Akron University, joined Gary Rivers on Wednesday morning to warn listeners about “Wi-Fi Scams”.

If you are traveling this summer and taking advantage of free Wi-Fi hotspots, double check before connecting your laptop, tablet or smartphone. Scammers use fake Wi-Fi hotspots to steal personal information and gain access to your device. Dr. Nicholas talked about ways to avoid getting ripped off by hackers.

Locally, the Stark County Sheriff’s Office is checking out a phone scam that involves them this week. Area residents have gotten calls from a local number where a man gives the name of a sergeant with the department. That man claims there’s an arrest warrant out unless you meet them somewhere and pay up. Of course, neither the courts nor the sheriff’s office operate this way

BELOW IS THE ENTIRE INTERVIEW FROM THIS MORNING

According to Consumerfraudreporting.org, the top three scams today include: Debt collection, Fake Government officials, and Identify Theft/Phishing.