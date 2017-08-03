Beware of Unclaimed Funds Scam

Lindsey LeBerth works for the Ohio Division of Unclaimed Funds. As a guest on the Gary Rivers Show, she warned Ohioans about a website claiming they must pay a fee to have their missing money returned. The website, www.neverclaimed.com, tells consumers that they will receive their missing money after paying varying fees, ranging from $12.00 to $29.99.

It does not cost anything to retrieve unclaimed funds from the division, and the website, www.neverclaimed.com, is not affiliated with the division.

Ohioans searching for their unclaimed funds are encouraged to work directly with the division, either online or by calling 877-644-6823.