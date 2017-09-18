Big Attendance at 5th Annual Recovery Picnic

Mother nature provided 80 degrees and sunshine for the 5th Annual Recovery Picnic & Recovery Remembrance Walk, held at Wilson Hall, 1680 Nave Road SE in Massillon on Saturday.

The event began at 11am went until 3pm. Several hundred were there from the beginning. The event included speakers, a motorcycle raffle, and a “remembrance walk” to remember those who have died from drug overdose this past year.

Commquest Services CEO Keith Hochadel in attendance

Walkers lining up for lunch!

Lunch served

Motorcycle raffle