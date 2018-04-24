Big Season Ahead for Lion’s Lincoln Theatre

Susan Ferrell , Executive Director of the Lions Lincoln Theater, since April of 2016, has a full plate. She oversees the many productions at the historic venue. Susan will speak to Gary Rivers about the upcoming season on Wedesday’s Gaary Rivers Show.
WEBSITE FOR MORE INFORMATION: https://lionslincolntheatre.org/
Upcoming Events for 2018
- The GeezeCats – Doo-Wop, Rock-n-Roll and Improv Comedy– Saturday, April 28, 2018 at 7:30 p.m. – $15 / $20
- The Belairs – Northeast Ohio’s Premier Oldies Band!– Saturday, May 19, 2018 at 7:30 p.m. – $10
- Hard Day’s Night – Beatles Tribute– Saturday, June 9, 2018 at 7:30 p.m. – $15 / $20 / $25
- The Massillon Voice – Singing Competition– Saturday, July 28, 2018 at 7:00 pm
- Lights Out – America’s #1 Tribute to Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons– Saturday, August 18, 2018 at 7:30 p.m. – $15 / $20
- 2018 Center Stage Concert Series– Four Fabulous Shows at the Lincoln Theatre! Save money on a Series Ticket!
- Hotel California – The Original Tribute to the Eagles– Saturday, August 25, 2018 at 7:30 pm $20/$25/$30
- Carol Burnett Show Tribute – A Lincoln Players LIVE Production!– Saturday, September 8, 2018 at 7:30 p.m. – $10
- Dancing With the Massillon Stars 2018 – Annual Fundraiser for the Lincoln Theatre– Dancing with the Massillon Stars – Sunday, September 23, 2018 5:00 pm
- The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra– Sunday, September 30, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. – $15 / $20 / $25