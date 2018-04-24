Big Season Ahead for Lion’s Lincoln Theatre
By Gary Rivers
|
Apr 24, 2018 @ 7:46 PM

Susan Ferrell , Executive Director of the Lions Lincoln Theater, since April of 2016, has a full plate.  She oversees the many productions at the historic venue.  Susan will speak to Gary Rivers about the upcoming season on Wedesday’s Gaary Rivers Show.

WEBSITE FOR MORE INFORMATION: https://lionslincolntheatre.org/

Upcoming Events for 2018

RELATED CONTENT

Ohio’s Issue One Is Endorsed by Dems and Republicans Can concussions increase risk of Parkinson’s? Election Insight: Proposed Canton City income Tax Are Kids Not Taught Basic History? One Educator Speaks Out Is There a “Deep State”? They Believe it In Montana Girls on the run 5K Registration is Now