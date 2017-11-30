Big Ten Announces Football Individual Award Winners

Here’s is the Big Ten’s official press release on all of their football award winners:
Penn State’s Saquon Barkley is offensive player of the year,
while Iowa’s Josey Jewell earns defensive player-of-the-year honors
ROSEMONT, Ill — The Big Ten Conference announced the 2017 football individual award winners for offense, defense and special teams on Thursday.
The Big Ten postseason awards are voted on by conference coaches and a select media panel and honors teams, coaches and students with individual awards that each bear the names of one or two former standouts. The Dungy-Thompson Humanitarian and Ford-Kinnick Leadership awards were announced last week.
Dungy-Thompson Humanitarian Award: Chad Greenway, Iowa
Named for Minnesota’s Tony Dungy and Indiana’s Anthony Thompson
Ford-Kinnick Leadership Award: Troy Vincent, Wisconsin
Named for Michigan’s Gerald Ford and Iowa’s Nile Kinnick
Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year: Saquon Barkley, Penn State
Named for Northwestern’s Otto Graham and Ohio State’s Eddie George
Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year: Josey Jewell, Iowa
Named for Minnesota’s Bronko Nagurski and Michigan’s Charles Woodson
Thompson-Randle El Freshman of the Year: Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin
Named for Minnesota’s Darrell Thompson and Indiana’s Antwaan Randle El
Hayes-Schembechler Coach of the Year (coaches vote): Paul Chryst, Wisconsin
Named for Ohio State’s Woody Hayes and Michigan’s Bo Schembechler
Dave McClain Coach of the Year (media vote): Paul Chryst, Wisconsin
Named for Wisconsin’s Dave McClain
Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year: J.T. Barrett, Ohio State
Named for Purdue’s Bob Griese and Drew Brees
Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year: DJ Moore, Maryland
Named for Wisconsin’s Pat Richter and Michigan’s Desmond Howard
Ameche-Dayne Running Back of the Year: Saquon Barkley, Penn State
Named for Wisconsin’s Alan Ameche and Ron Dayne
Kwalick-Clark Tight End of the Year: Troy Fumagalli, Wisconsin
Named for Penn State’s Ted Kwalick and Iowa’s Dallas Clark
Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year: Billy Price, Ohio State
Named for Nebraska’s Dave Rimington and Ohio State’s Orlando Pace
Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year: Nick Bosa, Ohio State
Named for Michigan State’s Bubba Smith and Penn State’s Courtney Brown
Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year: Josey Jewell, Iowa
Named for Illinois’ Dick Butkus and Northwestern’s Pat Fitzgerald
Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year: Josh Jackson, Iowa
Named for Ohio State’s Jack Tatum and Purdue’s Rod Woodson
Bakken-Andersen Kicker of the Year: Griffin Oakes, Indiana
Named for Wisconsin’s Jim Bakken and Michigan State’s Morten Andersen
Eddleman-Fields Punter of the Year: Ryan Anderson, Rutgers
Named for Illinois’ Dike Eddleman and Michigan State’s Brandon Fields
Rodgers-Dwight Return Specialist of the Year: Saquon Barkley, Penn State
Named for Nebraska’s Johnny Rodgers and Iowa’s Tim Dwight