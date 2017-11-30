Big Ten Announces Football Individual Award Winners

Here’s is the Big Ten’s official press release on all of their football award winners:

Penn State’s Saquon Barkley is offensive player of the year,

while Iowa’s Josey Jewell earns defensive player-of-the-year honors

ROSEMONT, Ill — The Big Ten Conference announced the 2017 football individual award winners for offense, defense and special teams on Thursday.

The Big Ten postseason awards are voted on by conference coaches and a select media panel and honors teams, coaches and students with individual awards that each bear the names of one or two former standouts. The Dungy-Thompson Humanitarian and Ford-Kinnick Leadership awards were announced last week.

Dungy-Thompson Humanitarian Award: Chad Greenway, Iowa

Named for Minnesota’s Tony Dungy and Indiana’s Anthony Thompson

Ford-Kinnick Leadership Award: Troy Vincent, Wisconsin

Named for Michigan’s Gerald Ford and Iowa’s Nile Kinnick

Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year: Saquon Barkley, Penn State

Named for Northwestern’s Otto Graham and Ohio State’s Eddie George

Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year: Josey Jewell, Iowa

Named for Minnesota’s Bronko Nagurski and Michigan’s Charles Woodson

Thompson-Randle El Freshman of the Year: Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin

Named for Minnesota’s Darrell Thompson and Indiana’s Antwaan Randle El

Hayes-Schembechler Coach of the Year (coaches vote): Paul Chryst, Wisconsin

Named for Ohio State’s Woody Hayes and Michigan’s Bo Schembechler

Dave McClain Coach of the Year (media vote): Paul Chryst, Wisconsin

Named for Wisconsin’s Dave McClain

Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year: J.T. Barrett, Ohio State

Named for Purdue’s Bob Griese and Drew Brees

Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year: DJ Moore, Maryland

Named for Wisconsin’s Pat Richter and Michigan’s Desmond Howard

Ameche-Dayne Running Back of the Year: Saquon Barkley, Penn State

Named for Wisconsin’s Alan Ameche and Ron Dayne

Kwalick-Clark Tight End of the Year: Troy Fumagalli, Wisconsin

Named for Penn State’s Ted Kwalick and Iowa’s Dallas Clark

Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year: Billy Price, Ohio State

Named for Nebraska’s Dave Rimington and Ohio State’s Orlando Pace

Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year: Nick Bosa, Ohio State

Named for Michigan State’s Bubba Smith and Penn State’s Courtney Brown

Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year: Josey Jewell, Iowa

Named for Illinois’ Dick Butkus and Northwestern’s Pat Fitzgerald

Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year: Josh Jackson, Iowa

Named for Ohio State’s Jack Tatum and Purdue’s Rod Woodson

Bakken-Andersen Kicker of the Year: Griffin Oakes, Indiana

Named for Wisconsin’s Jim Bakken and Michigan State’s Morten Andersen

Eddleman-Fields Punter of the Year: Ryan Anderson, Rutgers

Named for Illinois’ Dike Eddleman and Michigan State’s Brandon Fields

Rodgers-Dwight Return Specialist of the Year: Saquon Barkley, Penn State

Named for Nebraska’s Johnny Rodgers and Iowa’s Tim Dwight