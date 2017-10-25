Our Big week continues!

Rivalry Week continues today as we continue to break down the upcoming McKinley vs. Massillon game.

On the Kenny & JT show today, interviews include Dave Jingo & Ted Bowersox talking about the movie “Timeless Rivals”. Plus we will hear from former Massillon QB Justin Zwick and Coach Jim Tressel (his father coached at Massillon). Also joining the conversation, current McKinley Coach Dan Reardon.

