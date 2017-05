NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – A project to extend the Hoover Hike and Bike Trail in North Canton will close busy Route 43 for about a month starting May 31st.

A pedestrian/biking tunnel will be built underneath Route 43 between Maple and Applegrove Streets.

That will put a lot more traffic on Marquardt and Middlebranch Avenues.

It’s part of the continuing road-widening project.