What is Bitcoin and Should You Invest in It Now?

Chuck Vollmer is a Currency Analyst and President with Jobenomics. Gary asked him about “Bitcoin” the new “crypto-currency that is sweeping the world right now.

The asset began 2017 at less than $1,000 per token, but it has been on an absolute tear in recent months: It crossed $5,000 in October and touched above $11,000 for the first time less than two months later, according to CoinDesk data.

With last Wednesday morning’s spike, the cryptocurrency now has a total market value of about $203 billion — more than twice Goldman Sachs’ market cap.

Vollmer explained: