“Blade Runner 2049”

The original Blade runner is now considered a cult masterpiece. Ridley Scott directed the futuristic tale based on a novel by Philip K Dick.

35 years later. I have to say, Denis Villeneuve’s sequel is equally stunning. The visuals, of course, are up to 21st century standards….and it’s even a bit heavier on the storyline and questions of our soul.. It is kind of amazing when you mix the visual with the film’s desire to give depth and meaning to the characters…

The only thing I can question….it just seems to move at a snail’s pace. I think we demand a bit more action/speed in today’s movies, don’t we? But, die-hard fans of the classic, will love it in all it’s slow-mo action.

Let’s be honest…I just wanted to see a sequel with Harrison Ford in it….to put an end cap to the franchise.

Go see it…it will certainly play better at the movies…unless you really do have a sate-of-the-art 100 inch screen with Dolby surround sound in your living room.

I give it 4.25 out of 5 stars.about what most of the critics give it.

