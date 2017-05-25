Blossom’s New Rules

Planning to attend a concert at Blossom Music Center? Some new rules for what you can and cannot take inside. Check this out:

Permitted Items:

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar) per person for factory sealed FOOD ONLY.

Small clutch type bags, approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap can be taken into the venue with one of the clear plastic bags listed above.

Bags will be searched.

Bag/purse size must not exceed 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches.

An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection.

Non-Permitted Items:

Purses larger than a 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches

Clutch bag, coolers, briefcases, backpacks, fanny packs, cinch bags or luggage of any kind

Computer bags and camera bags or any bag larger than the permissible size.