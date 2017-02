MASSILLON, Ohio (WHBC) (Feb. 20, 2017) – A Massillon boy was shot outside a home along Harold Ave SE about 1:20 PM today.

He was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating and aren’t releasing many details at this time, such as his age or where he was hit by the bullet.

Lt. Jason Saintenoy says it appears to have happened during an attempted robbery.

Saintenoy says police have some leads, but so far have not been able to identify a suspect.