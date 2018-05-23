What is ASMR? Can It Really Help Me Sleep?

Dr. Brad Watts, Healthy Living Expert, explained Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response, or ASMR.

Millions of people are claiming a growing internet craze called ASMR is helping them beat everything from insomnia and anxiety to pain and drug addiction.

The strange phenomenon is a universe of ritual-style videos showing people whispering, eating, tapping and scratching household items, and even brushing their hair. All of the day-to-day activities are recorded in front of an uber-sensitive microphone.

Watchers say the videos trigger a tingling feeling in the brain. It’s called Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response – a euphoric and calming sensation they say travels across the body. The term was coined in 2010.

Spirit Payton of Houston, Texas, also known as ASMR The Chew on YouTube, was introduced to the art during a battle with chronic pain and insomnia after a bad accident on the job. Her doctors told her she would never walk again.

Google, which monitors content trends on the internet, reports that ASMR searches peak between 10PM and 11PM, when most people are preparing to go to sleep.

Shhhhhhhh…Whisper euphoria helps people relax, fall sleep in a comforting way

