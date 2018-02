Just a few hours before today’s NBA Trade Deadline, the Cleveland Cavaliers have traded Isaiah Thomas, Channing Frye, and their 2018 first round draft pick to the Los Angeles Lakers for Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr., according to multiple reports.

Also according to reports, the Cavaliers will be barred from trading the Brooklyn Nets pick they own until after the draft.

